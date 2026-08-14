The PBS app is now available on select LG Smart TVs, bringing on-demand access to trusted news, documentaries, dramas, and local programming to LG TV users across the US

For more than 50 years, PBS member stations have delivered local and national programming across the US. The LG launch extends that reach to millions more households, strengthening the connection between local stations and their audiences.

“The launch of the PBS app on LG Smart TVs is a meaningful step forward in our mission to serve every community, on every screen,” commented Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer for PBS. “We’re proud to offer PBS member stations and their viewers a seamless, accessible experience wherever they are.”

“At LG, we are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our millions of smart TV users,” added Matthew Durgin, the Vice President of Services and Content at LG Electronics USA. “PBS remains one of the most trusted institutions in America, and this partnership reinforces our shared commitment to serving Viewers Like You by delivering valuable, high-quality content that offers something for everyone.”

LG viewers can watch live station streams, browse thousands of on-demand episodes, save favorites, and sync their viewing across their PBS apps and PBS website.