Japanese cellular operator Rakuten, which has AST SpaceMobile as its satellite supply partner, says its “ultimate satellite service” is in its final stages of readiness and in preparation for launch later this year.

Rakuten is not alone. Similar statements have come from the AST as far as the US is concerned, and AST says a ‘beta’ D2D service should start this year once it has 25 satellites in orbit.

Shunsuke Yazawa, President of Rakuten Mobile, confirmed that the company was “doing it best” to launch the AST system this year.

He stressed that the plan for the “ultimate” satellite service was because AST’s service represented a clear difference over other companies’ services.

Yazawa said: “AST’s antennas are about 30 to 40 times larger than those of other companies (such as Starlink) and are characterised by their extremely high beaming capability. While other companies are limited to SMS we can provide broadband communication in all kinds of places, including mountains and the sea,” and he emphasised that high-speed communication is possible even by satellite.