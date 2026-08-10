An especially bullish forecast from investment bank Raymond James says that SpaceX could hit annual revenues of $5 trillion within the next decade. Moreover, the revenues would achieve profit margins of around 90 per cent.

The key metric to the bank’s forecast is the further reduction in launch costs as SpaceX migrates from its current Falcon 9 rocket to the much larger Starship. This would drive launch costs down from today’s $2,700 per kg to nearer $100 per kilo, and yet improve the cargo carried from today’s 23 tonnes to more than 100 tonnes into orbit.

That cost collapse turns orbit into industrial infrastructure making it economical to scale Starlink, AI compute, defence systems, manufacturing and eventually orbital infrastructure on top of the same transportation layer, says the bank’s report.

The bank described SpaceX as “one of the defining industrial infrastructure companies of the 21st century.” Analyst Brian Gesuale told clients that industrialised access to orbit and AI are driving “the most significant infrastructure convergence since the advent of the Internet,” with SpaceX building “the foundational platform for the next generation of industrial capacity” across transportation, communications, compute, manufacturing and energy.

SpaceX is investing heavily in AI and its AI-related computing infrastructure. Some 86 per cent of today’s $18 billion of quarterly Capital Expenditure is going into AI-based activity.

The bank’s model then sees compound benefits having inherited the Falcon 9 project which itself funded the growth of the Starlink broadband business while the new Starship benefits from today’s Starlink profits and will itself lower the cost of deployment for the platforms that will follow on.

Raymond James has placed an extremely buoyant $800 per share target and a “strong buy” rating. An $800 price target sounds aggressive on its own. However, it values SpaceX stock at a market cap of more than $10 trillion, which is 2x larger than Apple and Nvidia, which are valued at less than $5 trillion today.