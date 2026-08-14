Prime Video has revealed 67 of the regular-season games that it will stream across Europe for the 2026-27 NBA season. The second season of NBA on Prime tips off with a doubleheader on October 23rd with reigning NBA champion New York Knicks v the Boston Celtics at midnight, 12am GMT. Later that evening in the early hours of October 24th, Kevin Durant returns to Austin when the Houston Rockets face the Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs at 2:30am GMT at the University of Texas’s Moody Center.

The remaining 20 games of Prime Video’s regular-season schedule, played at primetime in Europe, will be announced in the coming weeks. Looking ahead to May, Prime Video’s extensive NBA postseason coverage concludes with an exclusive live presentation of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“As we prepare to tip off our second season of NBA on Prime, we’re thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of games featuring the league’s biggest stars, iconic rivalries, and high-stakes matchups within the Emirates NBA Cup and extensive postseason coverage,” commented Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “Building on the momentum of our inaugural season, we look forward to continuing to deliver our innovative coverage to the global community of Prime members, connecting fans with the game they love no matter where they are and bringing them closer to the action than ever before.”

NBA on Prime will be home to marquee matchups all season long including: a homecoming for Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs head to Paris to play their sixth game in the French capital with the NBA Paris Game 2027 presented by Tissot on January 14th 2027; Jaylen Brown’s first return to Boston as a 76er in the early hours of January 22nd; and a week later Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game back in Milwaukee with the Miami Heat overnight on January 28th. The Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers each appear 10 times on Prime this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will appear eight times, including an early morning game against the Spurs on February 12th 2027 in one of the league’s most heated modern rivalries, and against the 76ers on February 13th 2027.

The high-stakes action begins with five-straight weeks of Emirates NBA Cup 2026 Group Play doubleheaders beginning through the evening of October 30th when the Knicks visit LeBron James and the 76ers, then Luka Dončić and the Lakers meet Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The final night of Group Play on Prime will feature the Heat v Knicks followed by the Lakers v Spurs. The Emirates NBA Cup Knockout rounds will stream on Prime Video tipping off with the quarterfinals on December 4th and 5th, semifinals on December 8th and culminating with the championship game on December 11th from Butler University’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The NBA Paris and Manchester Games will broadcast live on January 14th and 17th exclusively on Prime this season, featuring France’s own Wembanyama and the Spurs v the New Orleans Pelicans. Prime will also feature at least 11 Saturday matchups featuring top international stars in prime time across Europe, including two appearances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat on February 6th (v Minnesota Timberwolves) and March 7th (v Indiana Pacers), Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on March 13th, and a third Europe primetime appearance from the Spurs on March 27th. Twenty additional prime time European games will be announced for the full NBA on Prime schedule in the UK in the coming weeks. In its first year, Prime Video’s NBA coverage outside of the US was up 28 per cent year-over-year across the 2025-26 season with significant viewership increases throughout Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America compared to the 2024-25 season.

Prime’s NBA coverage will also feature exclusive coverage of the NBA Play-in Tournament with six games across three nights this April. The tournament features the No. 7-10 teams in each conference vying for the seventh and eighth NBA Playoff seeds. The service will also stream select first- and second-round NBA Playoff games leading up to the exclusive presentation of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Wraparound coverage begins 30 minutes before every game night with NBA on Prime Pregame live from Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City, followed by The Half at halftime. Each night will culminate with NBA Nightcap, a one-hour postgame show. Between doubleheaders, Prime will bridge games with The Crossover.