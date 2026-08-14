This season, LaLiga will become the world’s first national professional football competition to roll out ‘Connected Ball’ technology on a large scale, deploying it across all LaLiga matches, integrated alongside VAR and SAOT technologies. LaLiga says the initiative “reinforces its commitment to continuing to evolve the audiovisual experience and the way in which fans, broadcasters and digital platforms consume football”.

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between LaLiga, the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Puma and Kinexon, and combines advanced sports technology and a comprehensive operational framework designed to support refereeing decisions, enhance the transparency of the competition and improve the audiovisual experience for fans. The introduction of the Connected Ball will also enable the creation of xBALL, LaLiga’s new official data layer, which will serve as the foundation for future innovations in broadcasting, digital technology and match analysis.

The technology will be available for all LaLiga matches from the first matchday of the 2026/27 season in August and will be accompanied by a training programme for referees and VAR officials led by the CTA, ensuring consistent application of the information – which helps to make decisions more objective – across all stadiums and match environments.

At the heart of the system is a radio-frequency sensor developed by Kinexon and integrated into the official Puma match ball. The sensor transmits real-time information on the ball’s position and the exact moment of each contact. The data generated by the sensor is captured via a network of around twelve antennas installed in each stadium and integrated into the extensive technological ecosystem that LaLiga utilises for the competition. The sensor does not alter the behaviour, performance or playing characteristics of the Puma match ball.

By accurately identifying the precise moment of contact between the player and the ball, the system reduces uncertainty in situations where a few milliseconds can make a decisive difference. It thus helps to objectify decisions in incidents relating to offside, handball, deflections and touches, corner kick calls, double-touch situations and all those actions where it is important to confirm the exact moment of contact.

The technology will also provide commentators and broadcasters with an additional source of information, helping to explain key moments with greater clarity and accuracy during live broadcasts. In addition, xBALL is being launched – a new official layer of match data capable of enriching broadcasts, digital experiences and fan engagement. This data will enable broadcasts to show the exact speed of shots, the spin applied to the ball or the trajectory of certain key moments. This will be compatible with LaLiga’s international broadcast signal, digital products and future ‘second-screen’ experiences, and will be rolled out progressively following the first few matchdays.

Following its roll-out in LaLiga, the technology is also expected to be introduced in LaLiga Hypermotion from the 2027/28 season onwards.

The 2026–27 La Liga season starts on August 15th, with the opening match seeing Deportivo Alavés take on Getafe CF at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.