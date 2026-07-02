Disney+ expands LaLiga rights across Nordics

Disney+ has announced a four-season agreement that will bring LaLiga football to subscribers in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland kicking off with the 2026/27 season.

Every match from the top-flight Spanish league – 380 in total – will stream live on ESPN on Disney+ as part of existing subscriptions, alongside comprehensive coverage featuring studio programming, expert analysis and local-language commentary across selected fixtures.

The new rights deal marks another step in the expansion of Disney+’s football offering in Europe, following the recent announcement of expanded UEFA club competition rights in Sweden and Denmark from the 2027/28 season. Those rights include the UEFA Champions League in Sweden for the first time on Disney+, alongside renewed UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League coverage in Sweden and in Denmark. Together with LaLiga and Copa del Rey, Disney+ customers in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland will have access to a broader range of live football spanning major domestic leagues, European competitions and the UEFA Women’s Champions League available across Europe.

In the US, ESPN and LaLiga already have a long-term agreement making ESPN+ the English and Spanish-language home of LaLiga through the 2028/29 season. ESPN on Disney+ also brings LaLiga coverage to audiences across South America, while in the UK and Ireland fans can watch one live LaLiga match every Saturday night. ESPN will lead production and coverage for LaLiga on Disney+, delivering live broadcast and expert analysis throughout the season.

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “Loved for its intensity, iconic clubs and moments of brilliance, LaLiga is one of the true jewels of the football calendar and consistently creates the kind of drama and excitement football fans want to be part of week after week. We’re looking forward to bringing those experiences to Disney+ customers in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, as fans can now enjoy even more live football, unforgettable rivalries and the stories that keep audiences coming back throughout the season.”

LaLiga President Javier Tebas, said: “We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Disney+ through this new agreement in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. Disney+ is one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, and we believe this collaboration represents a major step forward for LaLiga in the Nordic region. It will allow us to bring Spanish football closer to new audiences, strengthen our presence in an important European market, and continue growing the connection between LaLiga and fans across the region.”

Diego Londono, SVP & General Manager, Networks & Sports, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, added: “ESPN is proud to deepen its long-standing relationship with LaLiga, bringing one of the most technically accomplished and compelling football competitions in the world to even more fans on Disney+ in Europe. Home to iconic clubs and global superstars, LaLiga offers the kind of storied rivalries, brilliant individual talent and compelling season-long narratives that makes Spanish football truly unmissable. With ESPN standing right alongside the action, fans can expect world-class production, expert insight and storytelling throughout the campaign. This marks another exciting step in the continued expansion of ESPN on Disney+ in Europe.”

In Norway, TV2 will continue as the home of LaLiga, extending a partnership that has been in place since the 2021/22 season.