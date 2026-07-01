Comcast has decided to unpack itself while at the same time trying to bag ITV broadcasting through Sky. In the meantime, Fox has bagged Roku, at which Netflix looked but decided to keep its checkout basket empty.

Just as well, since the rumours have already started that the streamer will now bid for the newly independent NBCU business. When you compare NBCU to Warner Bros Discovery this would be literal proof that good things come to those that wait.

Comcast was the last of the ‘verticals’ that were so popular in the 90s, and had gotten away with it because it had quality assets that were generally well run. And that’s the point, horizontal or vertical, a business that looks like a dog, barks like a dog and has fleas…

Not that anyone is saying Roku is in any way canine. It is very good at being an important open platform and has grown its footprint fast. Added to Fox – which owns Tubi – it will be third largest in the US by viewing share. More or less all of it is reliant on ad revenue, and that’s why Roku stock jumped 24 per cent on the deal, while Fox fell 16 per cent.

The motivation for the buy, apart from KRM’s legendary restlessness, is the same as the Paramount deal – the big players want to own all the chips and there are only so many left on the Casino’s shelf. And in a deal hungry environment, you are either a predator or prey, sometimes both. Sure, NBCU will buy ITV but that’s hardly going to move the global dial. It will target next tier players – say AMC, DAZN, RTL etc, – while itself being targeted by Netflix, Prime, Google, you name it.

It’s a good time to be a shareholder, a consolidating market loaded with rich consolidators (who must want a day off from AI dominations deliberations?), means even quite mediocre companies demand big prices.