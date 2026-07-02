ITVX delivers record month driven by World Cup, Love Island

ITVX has reported its strongest monthly performance to date, crossing the 400 million monthly streams milestone for the first time in June.

Driven by a summer schedule of live sport and reality content, the platform has recorded 468 million streams, and 21 million users across the month. This represents an increase of 173 million streams compared to June 2025, and an increase of 85 million streams over January 2026, which was the previous record month.

ITVX surpassed 2 billion streams in under six months for the first time ever, hitting the number on June 22nd, a full 28 days earlier than in 2025 when the number was hit on July 20th.

June also saw ITV’s highest peak audience of the year with 16.4 million viewers watching coverage of England vs Croatia on June 17th. With Love Island also on ITV2 and ITVX that night, ITV had a 98 per cent share of 16-34 viewing between 9-10pm on June 17th.

ITV leads World Cup group stages

Live football has been a primary driver of streaming in June. Sixteen of the top 20 live-streamed audiences on ITVX this year have been in the last 20 days, for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

ITV showed seven out of the top 10 biggest matches in the group stages, including England’s two winning games over Croatia and Panama, with peak audiences of 16.4 million and 13.8 million respectively, as well as the opening match of the tournament, Mexico vs South Africa, Norway vs France, Netherlands vs Japan, Scotland vs Morocco and Germany vs Cote D’Ivoire.

Throughout the tournament ITV has offered fans a dedicated fan zone experience on the ITVX mobile app which has delivered 14 million total sessions to date.

Digital Shift for Love Island

Love Island continues to be the top single title on ITVX in 2026, with the proportion of the audience now coming from streaming rising to 64 per cent of the total audience, up from 53 per cent for the same period last year. The reality dating series is the number one title for 16-34s outside of football in June across any channel, and the only title outside of football to achieve a 16-34 share above 50 per cent.

Strong Demand for Scripted Drama

Alongside live sport and reality programming, ITVX’s drama catalogue has maintained strong engagement throughout the month. Seven drama titles have each achieved more than one million streams since the start of the World Cup, providing an effective alternative schedule for viewers. Top-performing titles include Vera, Believe Me, The Family Next Door, Cape Rock Killer and The Affair.

June has also seen a double digit uplift in filming viewing since the World Cup began, with top titles including The Gentleman, the Taken franchise and Dirty Dancing.