ESPN now on Disney+ in Europe, APAC

ESPN has gone live on Disney+ in Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets, making the offering available in 53 countries and territories across the regions. With this expansion, ESPN now reaches viewers via Disney+ in approximately 100 markets around the world.

In Europe, the expansion builds upon a growing portfolio of sports content on Disney+. In select Asia-Pacific markets, which includes Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, a curated selection of English‑language ESPN sports programming will be available on Disney+ in this initial phase. All Disney+ subscribers in both Europe and select APAC markets can access exclusive sports content including live sporting events, studio shows, films, and more, alongside general entertainment and kids and family programming.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” commenyed Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+. “This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

“This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans,” added Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN. “ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”

The initial offering will vary by market but will grow to “thousands of live events over the next year” according to a press release, including an array programming such as US sports coverage of the NBA and NHL – both starting with the 2026-27 season. The lineup also includes college sports, featuring NCAA championships including men’s and women’s March Madness, plus college basketball regular season and conference tournaments, college football, College Football Playoff, and bowl games, as well as the Little League World Series, Savannah Bananas, and more.

Disney+ subscribers will also have access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary collection, a library of sports films, along with select studio shows, including ESPN FC, ESPN’s global football news and information programme.

This builds on othe sports offering on Disney+ already available in Europe, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, LaLiga in the UK and Ireland, and the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and DFB Pokal in the Nordics. The offering will also feature KeSPA’s flagship events, including Esports Championships Asia Jinju 2026, and the 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup in APAC markets.

ESPN content on Disney+ already includes live sports, studio shows, and original programming for fans across the US, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, ESPN has 50 linear networks reaching fans across 130 countries and territories.