Ukraine’s Kyiv Post is reporting that Ukrainian satellite communications company Stetman is proceeding with a $1.1 billion plan to deploy a nationally controlled 360-satellite network by 2030 to reduce reliance on foreign-operated services such as Starlink.

Working through a joint venture named UASAT with Danish manufacturer GomSpace, the constellation is designed to serve state and military users and withstand electronic warfare. The first 120 satellites are slated for a 2027 launch with SpaceX, says the news report.

The news report says that DatacenterDynamics stated on July 23rd that the proposed network is designed to place satellite communications directly under the control of Ukraine’s government and armed forces. The system is being developed to withstand electronic warfare and ensure secure connectivity independent of external providers.

Operating in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometres, the constellation will initially serve state and military users, with access for Ukraine’s allies planned at a later stage. Stetman aims to launch the first 120 satellites with SpaceX in 2027, with full deployment of the 360 satellites expected by 2030. No formal arrangements have been announced for the launch of the remaining 240 satellites.

According to a Stetman representative, the $1.1 billion estimated cost covers the constellation, software, launch services, broker fees, and staff salaries says Kyiv Post.

Kateryna Diachenko, the new head of Stetman, recently met with GomSpace executives during the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels to reaffirm their commitment to the partnership. The meeting follows the June 13th death of Stetman founder Dmytro Stetsenko.

The companies also plan to establish a satellite manufacturing facility in Ukraine, with work expected to begin next year provided financing remains on schedule.