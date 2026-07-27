Atresmedia has reported solid H1 results for 2026, with its streaming platform Atresplayer surpassing 760,000 subscribers, underlining the growing importance of SVoD to the Spanish broadcaster’s diversification strategy.

The company posted net revenues of €520 million for the six months to June 30th, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 2.5 per cent to €87.1 million. Net profit reached €56.4 million, although it was lower than the previous year due to one-off financial effects recorded in 2025