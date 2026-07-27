Spain: Atresplayer tops 760,000 subs
July 27, 2026
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Atresmedia has reported solid H1 results for 2026, with its streaming platform Atresplayer surpassing 760,000 subscribers, underlining the growing importance of SVoD to the Spanish broadcaster’s diversification strategy.
The company posted net revenues of €520 million for the six months to June 30th, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 2.5 per cent to €87.1 million. Net profit reached €56.4 million, although it was lower than the previous year due to one-off financial effects recorded in 2025
Atresmedia said its strategy of reducing dependence on traditional television advertising continues to deliver results. Revenue from diversified businesses — including international content distribution, film production, live events and Atresplayer — continued to grow during the period, helping to strengthen the group’s overall performance.
Atresplayer ended the season with more than 760,000 paying subscribers and reached 24 million viewers across the year. The platform also launched 11 original productions during the season, reinforcing its position as Spain’s leading domestic streaming service focused on local content.
Despite the rapid growth of streaming, Atresmedia maintained its leadership in Spain’s free-to-air television market. The group achieved a 25.4 per cent audience share, remaining comfortably ahead of its main commercial rival, while Antena 3 continued as Spain’s most-watched television channel.
The broadcaster also highlighted the strength of its digital business beyond streaming. It remains Spain’s leading audiovisual group online, attracting an average of 21.2 million monthly unique visitors, while its international television channels now reach 59 million subscribers, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.