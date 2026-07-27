SES will receive $5.6 billion (€4.9bn) in compensation for freeing up its ‘Upper tier’ C-band frequencies for auction by the FCC, and Eutelsat will receive $504 million for repurposing its frequencies.

The US Federal Communications Commission approval of its Upper C-band Report & Order which makes 160 MHz of the Upper C-band available in the contiguous US for flexible-use, next-generation terrestrial wireless services via a system of competitive bidding. Both SES and Eutelsat will be compensated for the work needing to be done at their client’s head-ends to enable the switch-over in frequencies.

The required auction of the Upper C-band will be completed no later than July 2027, with spectrum clearing deadlines in 2030 and 2031. Gross incentive payments of approximately $5.6 billion to SES, and $504 million for Eutelsat, are contingent on spectrum clearing within the transition deadlines. The Order also confirms reimbursement of reasonable and necessary Upper C-band transition costs as approved by the clearinghouse.

SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh commented: “We commend Chairman Carr and the FCC staff for their diligence, speed, and hard work. We remain fully committed to working cooperatively with the FCC and all stakeholders as the process progresses. We are pleased that the incentive payments appropriately recognize the critical role SES will play in repurposing 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum for next-generation terrestrial wireless services, while ensuring C-band customers continue to receive substantially the same service. SES also appreciates the improved reimbursement process, which should support timely execution, minimise finance expenses, and help our partners move quickly. SES stands ready to support its customers and execute the transition plan.”

Jean François Fallacher, CEO at Eutelsat, said: “We welcome the order published by the FCC, representing an important milestone for the US satellite and telecommunications industries. It establishes a clear framework that enables additional spectrum to be made available for advanced wireless services while safeguarding the continuity of satellite operations. Eutelsat is committed to working with the FCC and other stakeholders to ensure the transition is executed in a timely manner which is seamless for customers.”