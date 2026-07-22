AST SpaceMobile has been given building permission to construct a 400,000 sq.ft. satellite manufacturing facility alongside its current Midland, Texas campus.

As the local press have calculated, this is the equivalent to about seven football fields under one roof, and is designed to enable a continuous production line for satellite manufacturing. It represents around $100 million (€87.6m) in capital expenditure between now and 2034.

It also means more jobs for local technicians and engineers, and the talk is of 1,600 high-paid positions.

Satellite manufacturing requires engineers, technicians, electronics specialists, composites experts, software developers, RF engineers, and production staff. You don’t build a workforce this large unless you’re planning for sustained production.

The expansion strongly suggests AST is planning long-term and the need – over time – for replacement satellites, ‘next-generation’ craft, potential expansion for international customer demand and – hopefully – inevitable growth.

The Midland town authorities reckon the project represents $1.46 billion in regional economic output and 4000 jobs overall, and a 1.8 percent increase in Midland’s GDP.