Yospace, a specialist in Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), stitched 11.57 billion one-to-one addressable advertisements into live video streams during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This equates to 297 million advertisements per day during the 39-day tournament, which is a big increase on other recent global events – the Paris 2024 Summer Games saw 41 per cent fewer ads stitched per day. The data is collected from Yospace’s global customer base of broadcasters and distributors, of which 14 were streaming the action.

The growth is representative of a wider trend that is seeing viewers shift their attention to app-based channels on their Connected TVs rather than traditional linear. Broadcasters responding to that shift are in turn focusing more attention on monetising their OTT streams more effectively by ensuring as much online traffic as possible has DAI applied.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Dynamic Ad Insertion trends

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup also brought additional value: there were 16 more teams compared to the last tournament in 2022, which created 40 additional matches to advertise against. The introduction of a three-minute hydration break in each half brought an extra opportunity to advertise, which most ad-supported rights-holders utilised.

Yospace’s busiest ad break came at the start of Half-Time when England played Norway in the Quarter-Finals. Some 13 million one-to-one addressable ads were stitched within a two-minute window, demonstrating the need for DAI systems and the adtech they work alongside to scale at incredibly short notice in order for rights-holders to achieve the highest possible fill-rates and maximise value. Yospace’s Advanced Prefetch system was applied throughout the tournament to space out ad requests, giving the adtech the time it needed to respond, and helping to prepare for unscheduled breaks as matches ran into Extra Time and penalties.

Across the entire tournament, there were 637 ad breaks (including hydration breaks) compared to 326 in 2022, based on how the majority of Yospace customers applied ad breaks. This was driven by the increase in matches and more ad breaks per match, but also by the nature of play. Fewer matches were decided by a dreaded penalty shoot-out (four) than in 2022 (five), despite there being substantially more matches. However, five matches were settled by goals during the Extra Time period, whereas in 2022 every single match that entered Extra Time went on to penalties.

There were more goals per game (2.96) compared to 2022 (2.69), meaning that, with hydration breaks effectively splitting matches into quarters, there was a far higher likelihood of a goal or a dramatic moment, and a resulting audience surge, occurring near an ad break. When France was awarded a penalty against Morocco in the Quarter-Finals, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check that followed took an agonising three minutes to reach a resolution. Between the penalty being awarded and France’s Kylian Mbappé kicking the ball, there was a 37 per cent increase in stream starts. The hydration break came barely a minute after his miss. Advertisements during hydration breaks benefitted from a lower audience drop-off than other ad breaks. Being only three minutes long, Yospace saw just a 0.4 per cent drop-off rate for some matches, compared to 16.82 per cent during half-time.

Earlier in the tournament, Belgium’s dramatic comeback from 2-0 down against Senegal in the Round of 32 drove a 93 per cent increase in stream starts in the space of two minutes, and rose steadily until the full-time whistle and subsequent ad break. Typically, the final whistle of a match prompts an audience drop-off around 50 per cent within a matter of minutes. With Extra Time coming up next, Belgium’s late goals meant the drop-off was only 11 per cent, meaning the ad break at that point benefitted from an audience surge following the goals and less drop-off than would otherwise have been expected.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup demonstrates the massive scale we’re seeing for ad-funded streaming today,” commented Tim Sewell, CEO of Yospace. “The excitement of these moments, when entire nations are tuning in, means that the quality of the experience and the seamlessness of the advertising is absolutely critical. It’s a testament to the experience and dedication of the entire Yospace team that we have such a strong reputation for monetising major live events. The data tells us that we’re only scratching the surface of the kind of scale that live streaming is set to achieve, and Dynamic Ad Insertion technology must be able to meet that demand.”