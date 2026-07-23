Continuing a three-year trend of record-breaking percentage growth, broadband upstream usage increased almost 20 per cent year-over-year in Q2 2026, according to the latest OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report.

In the the quarterly report, titled Upstream Ascending, OpenVault research shows that upstream consumption grew at a rate of 19.2 per cent in Q2, following increases of 17.9 per cent in 2024-25 and 15.9 per cent in 2023-24. Average upstream usage rose 9.3 GB per subscriber, the largest Q2-to-Q2 increase ever, to 58.2 GB per subscriber per month.

The 19.2 per cent annual increase in Q2 was more than 3X the 6.1 per cent rate of downstream growth, powering the upstream’s rise to 8.2 per cent of broadband providers’ total traffic mix. Over the past seven years the ratio of downstream to upstream consumption has fallen 32.5 per cent, from 16.6:1 in Q2 2019 to 11.2:1 in the quarter ended June 30th. The OVBI uses data collected by OpenVault’s network-agnostic broadband optimization solutions.

“Cloud sync, always-on connected devices, and a new layer of AI-assisted workflows treat the upload channel as a first class path,” the report noted. “This growth will increase as operators prioritize upstream headroom to accommodate increasing traffic. Return path capacity, long treated as secondary, must be freed from performance constraints.”

Among the Q2 2026 OVBI findings: