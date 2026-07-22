Study: App usage spiked after every England goal in World Cup
July 22, 2026
AppsFlyer, the Modern Marketing Cloud, has shared data measuring UK app activity across England’s run through the FIFA World Cup 20266. The data found that the UK stands out from every other market for one reason: it’s the only one that jumped when its own team scored in the knockout rounds.
“England fans lived two entirely different matches on their phones within a week. In the semi-final, activity spiked when England scored, the only time we saw a market react to its own team’s goal in the knockout stage, but the mood shifted fast once Argentina hit back, with fans clearly cooling as the game slipped away. In the third-place match, mobile surged and dipped with every goal in a high-scoring game, keeping engagement elevated throughout. Same fans, same phones, two completely different stories,” commented Lex Nakad, GM, EMEA West, AppsFlyer.
Key findings from AppsFlyer’s UK data include:
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England is the only market in the study to spike to react to every goal in the knockout stage, regardless of who scored. Antony Gordon’s opener in the semi-final on July 15th drove app activity up 21 per cent above normal, a reaction AppsFlyer did not observe elsewhere when a team scored during the knockout rounds. In the third-place match on July 18th, activity surged and dipped with every goal throughout the ten-goal game.
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England is the only market in the study to spike on its own team’s goal in the knockout stage. Gordon’s opener in the semi-final drove app activity up 21 per cent above normal, a reaction AppsFlyer did not observe elsewhere when a team scored during the knockout rounds.
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The lead didn’t last, and neither did the buzz. Fans peaked at half-time, 47 per cent above normal, before Argentina’s equaliser produced a 19 per cent shock spike. When Argentina’s stoppage-time winner arrived, the reaction was just 6 per cent, fans deflating in real time as the game slipped away.
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The third-place match kept activity elevated throughout. The 6-4 win over France produced a 37 per cent spike at the hydration break and a 25 per cent jump across the goals, driven by the sheer amount of action in the match rather than any single moment.
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Spending rose in both matches, and spiked even on goals against England. Purchases were up 31 per cent in the semi-final and 59 per cent in the third-place match. Per-app spend peaked at half-time (19 per cent) in the semi-final, then spiked again on Argentina’s late goals (18 per cent to 20 per cent on the equaliser, 15 per cent on the winner). Streaming led every category, up 183 per cent.
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Food delivery depended entirely on kickoff time. The earlier, 8pm semi-final saw food activity rise 11 per cent before kickoff and peak at 17 per cent at half-time. The later, 10pm third-place match saw the same market’s food activity collapse by 39 per cent.