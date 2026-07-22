AppsFlyer, the Modern Marketing Cloud, has shared data measuring UK app activity across England’s run through the FIFA World Cup 20266. The data found that the UK stands out from every other market for one reason: it’s the only one that jumped when its own team scored in the knockout rounds.

“England fans lived two entirely different matches on their phones within a week. In the semi-final, activity spiked when England scored, the only time we saw a market react to its own team’s goal in the knockout stage, but the mood shifted fast once Argentina hit back, with fans clearly cooling as the game slipped away. In the third-place match, mobile surged and dipped with every goal in a high-scoring game, keeping engagement elevated throughout. Same fans, same phones, two completely different stories,” commented Lex Nakad, GM, EMEA West, AppsFlyer.

Key findings from AppsFlyer’s UK data include: