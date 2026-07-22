Joanne Elizabeth Hughes, the Licensee of the Rollers Arms in Wrexham, North East Wales, has been found guilty in her absence of three offences in relation to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming.

Intellectual property protection body FACT brought the criminal prosecution against Hughes at Wrexham Maelor Magistrates’ Court. The proceedings determined that the Licensee had broadcast Sky Sports football matches without a legitimate commercial viewing agreement, aiming to avoid payment of the relevant commercial subscription fee. Sky Sports content is only available to licensed premises through authorised commercial viewing agreements from Sky Business.

Hughes, the designated premises supervisor of the Rollers Arms was ordered to pay total fines and costs of £4,529.55 (€5,325). Business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk facing similar action or potential civil legal proceedings.

Nick Sumner, Investigations Manager at FACT, said: “Licensees are responsible for ensuring that any live sport shown in their premises is supplied through the proper commercial channels. This case demonstrates that where Sky content is shown dishonestly, there can be serious consequences.

“FACT investigates these offences to protect rights holders, legitimate Sky Business customers and the wider licensed trade. We will continue to take action where evidence shows protected content is being used without the appropriate commercial agreement.”

Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance, (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business, added: “Sky Sports is a major draw for pubs and licensed venues, but it must be shown through a legitimate commercial agreement. The vast majority of businesses invest properly in the content they provide to customers, and it is only fair that action is taken where venues try to avoid those obligations. We will continue to support FACT in protecting our customers, our content and the integrity of the commercial viewing market.”