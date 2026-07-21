Ireland’s Coimisiún na Meán has announced funding of almost €697,000 for a range of new community broadcasting projects under the latest Social Benefit Round of the Sound & Vision scheme. The Social Benefit Round supports community broadcasters in delivering initiatives that create positive social impact through programming, training and education initiatives. These projects are designed to benefit local communities and communities of interest across Ireland.

Speaking about the funding package, Media Development Commissioner for Coimisiún na Meán Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “We are delighted to continue to support and celebrate the diversity of our communities across Ireland through the funding provided under the Social Benefit Round of our Sound & Vision Scheme. Our funding will support Community Broadcasters to reflect and celebrate the diversity of their communities in their programming as well as develop the capacity of the community to participate in the production process by building on available skills and resources. We look forward to continuing to work with the Community Broadcasters to ensure that community media content that provides social benefit is maintained and enhanced across Ireland.”

Examples of successful applications include:

Athlone Community Radio – Voices of Our Community, will deliver over 40 hours of community media training, alongside content production involving a range of underrepresented groups such as nursing home residents and migrant communities in Athlone.

Connemara Community Radio – will deliver an array of Irish language community content including Eco-Slot which reflecting the voices of Gaeltacht farmers and landowners.

Community Radio Youghal – will deliver programming and training activity that support social benefit, participation and community cohesion including the St. Raphael’s Centre programme strand, a community initiative for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Cork Community Television – Local Spotlight, this participatory documentary series will be rooted in community storytelling, empowering marginalised groups to shape and share their own narratives.

Life FM – the series What’s Your Story?, will comprise 10 programmes exploring individual faith journeys within Cork’s Christian community. Each episode will feature a local participant sharing their personal story.

Near FM – will produce eight interlinked strands, including a training initiative entitled Women Behind the Mic to create a clear and structured pathway for women to advance within radio production.

Ros FM – are planning a multi-strand programme of broadcast and training activity aimed at their membership with a focus on migrant communities, people with disabilities, older people and the addition of Meascán na Máirt, the Irish language community.

Scariff Bay Community Radio – will deliver four strands of programming, each with a distinct content focus, ranging from local history and personal stories to creative arts and school communities. A diverse range of participants of all ages will be involved, both on and off air.

Social Benefit Rounds of the Sound & Vision Scheme are informed by the Community Media Policy and Social Benefit Framework. They aim to support Community Broadcasters to facilitate better access to, and representation of, the diversity of local communities, or communities of interest or special interest, in their respective areas.