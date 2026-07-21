TNT Sports has agreed an extention with World Snooker Tour (WST) taking coverage to at least the 2030-2031 season.

The Triple Crown – including the World Championship, the Masters and the UK Championship – will be brought to fans across the UK and Ireland with coverage on TNT Sports. Every frame from at least 16 tournaments held across five countries will also be available to stream on HBO Max in the UK.

TNT Sports will also offer a complete experience for snooker fans by providing free highlights, behind-the-scenes video content and snooker news throughout the season on its web, app and social media platforms.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Rights, Syndication and Commercial Development at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Snooker has been a key part of our live multi-sport portfolio for many years. Extending our long-term partnership with the World Snooker Tour reinforces our commitment to providing fans with the most complete live snooker offer available through one subscription. From the first frame of the season to the deciding pot at the Crucible, we’re excited to cover more tournaments, more players and more stories throughout the season. With the launch of HBO Max in the UK completing our rollout across Europe, coupled with our rights covering every market across the continent, we have a unified approach to supporting the growth of the sport internationally while telling local stories. We know fans are already enjoying the viewing experience on HBO Max together with TNT Sports’ comprehensive coverage and we know this approach will support the growth of the game in the UK and internationally.”

Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer for WST, added: “We have a long and successful partnership with WBD so its fantastic news for the fans and players that we are extending this relationship with live coverage on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK and Ireland until at least 2031. This ensures that many millions of fans have the opportunity to watch a wide range of our events in the UK with an outstanding broadcaster whose passion for snooker has run across decades. As snooker’s appeal continues to accelerate worldwide with growing audiences on all platforms, we are proud to be among the elite and most popular content on TNT Sports.”

Tournaments included in the new agreement are:

Shanghai Masters

China Open

Wuhan Open

English Open

Shenzhen Open

Northern Ireland Open

International Championship

UK Championship

Shoot Out

Scottish Open

Masters

German Masters

Welsh Open

World Grand Prix

World Open

World Championship and Qualifiers

The news comes after Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports and HBO Max, extended its rights to show the World Snooker Tour in 50 markets across Europe until at least the 2030-2031 season.

The 2026 World Snooker Championship was the first Triple Crown event available on HBO Max for subscribers in the UK. Its streaming coverage was enjoyed by a larger number of viewers compared to coverage on discovery+ in 2025 while hours watched grew by 5 per cent on the platform. During the tournament, snooker was in the top three most watched sports on HBO Max in the UK.