ZDF and ProSiebenSat.1, the German broadcasters have reached an agreement to integrate ZDF on-demand content into ProSiebenSat.1’s Joyn streaming platform. The operational launch is planned for Q4 2026. Users will gain access ZDF content directly via Joyn.

ZDF on-demand content – range of news, documentaries as well as its culture, factual, and entertainment offerings -will be available on Joyn free of charge and ad-free, alongside ZDF’s live channels which are already available on the platform. At the same time, ZDF’s own streaming portal will remain the central digital home of its public broadcasting content.

“Our mission is to reach as many people as possible with our high-quality content,” commented Dr Florian Kumb, Director Audience at ZDF. “By making ZDF streaming content available on Joyn in the future, we’re strengthening the visibility of public broadcasting journalism in the digital space.”