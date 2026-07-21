Germany: ZDF content coming to Joyn
July 21, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
ZDF and ProSiebenSat.1, the German broadcasters have reached an agreement to integrate ZDF on-demand content into ProSiebenSat.1’s Joyn streaming platform. The operational launch is planned for Q4 2026. Users will gain access ZDF content directly via Joyn.
ZDF on-demand content – range of news, documentaries as well as its culture, factual, and entertainment offerings -will be available on Joyn free of charge and ad-free, alongside ZDF’s live channels which are already available on the platform. At the same time, ZDF’s own streaming portal will remain the central digital home of its public broadcasting content.
“Our mission is to reach as many people as possible with our high-quality content,” commented Dr Florian Kumb, Director Audience at ZDF. “By making ZDF streaming content available on Joyn in the future, we’re strengthening the visibility of public broadcasting journalism in the digital space.”
Nicole Agudo Berbel, Chief Distribution & Partnerships Officer at ProSiebenSat.1, added: “Our Joyn users will benefit from ZDF’s high-quality content, as they’ll be able to discover even more first-class on-demand content in the future. This partnership demonstrates how public and private media can work together to find innovative responses to digital competition. In doing so, we’re sending a strong, forward-looking signal for the dual system and the media industry as a whole.”
The agreement puts the cooperation mandate of the new State Media Treaty (‘Medienstaatsvertrag’) into practice and represents a partnership-based approach in the digital media landscape. it follows legal battle between ProSiebenSat.1 and Germany’s public broadcasters. In February 2025, Joyn integrated ARD and ZDF media libraries into its platform without prior agreements, leading to legal proceedings.