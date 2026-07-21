CMS dept regains digital brief; Nandy stays put
July 21, 2026
By Colin Mann
The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport is regaining its responsibility for digital matters following the arrival of Andy Burnham as Prime Minister.
The department previously held the brief, being known as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, before it switched elsewhere in government.
Burnham’s reorganisation of government departments and allocation of cabinet posts sees Lisa Nandy remain in post as Secretary of State at DCMS, despite having been tipped for promotion.