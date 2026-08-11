AfroCinema, the home of African cinema, has launched on the streaming TV service Channelbox, available on Freeview channel 271.

AfroCinema is a dedicated 24-hour movie channel celebrating the best of African film — from the vibrant world of Nollywood, the second, to award-winning productions from across the continent. The channel offers a mix of dramas, romantic stories, action films, comedies and royal movies, showcasing the storytelling talent emerging from Africa and its diaspora.

Channelbox is a free-to-air, multi-channel OTT platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and through Channelbox-enabled television sets connected to both an aerial and the internet. The platform offers a unique interface that delivers each channel as the equivalent of a dedicated Freeview service and supports FAST channel monetisation across more than 70 channels, bringing a range of content to UK audiences.

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox, commented: “Channelbox is committed to celebrating diversity in genre, culture and language. We are delighted to welcome AfroCinema to our platform. Their rich selection of African films enhances our Freeview offering and strengthens our connection with multicultural audiences across the UK.”