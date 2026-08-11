SPFL Player streaming service launches
August 11, 2026
The SPFL has launched a new live domestic streaming offering which will see the league produce and broadcast William Hill Championship, League 1 & 2 matches outside blocked hours on behalf of Scottish football clubs on a pay-per-view basis. Coverage will begin with live coverage of all League 1 and League 2 matches on August 1th.
A 24-hour pass to watch a club’s match costs £10.99 and is available for fans in the UK and Ireland, plus supporters will be able to view all of the non-top-flight league matches taking place that day on catch up. The SPFL will produce and stream the matches, with revenue distributed back to the home club in each fixture.
Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, commented: “The launch of the SPFL Player is an important step forward for the league and our clubs, as well as great news for supporters. For the first time, fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch their team in the William Hill Championship, League 1 and League 2 whenever matches fall outside blocked hours — whether they’re unable to attend on the day or following their club online.
Non-blocked hour dates for this season include August 15th, September 12th, September 26th, November 14th, March 27th and May 1st, plus further potential dates to be confirmed in due course.
Further details will be provided on which games can be purchased on the SPFL Player as the season progresses.