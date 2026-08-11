The SPFL has launched a new live domestic streaming offering which will see the league produce and broadcast William Hill Championship, League 1 & 2 matches outside blocked hours on behalf of Scottish football clubs on a pay-per-view basis. Coverage will begin with live coverage of all League 1 and League 2 matches on August 1th.

The SPFL Player will soon be available within the UK and Ireland on all app stores. It will stream league matches across the three divisions not already aired by BBC Scotland or BBC ALBA on matchdays where broadcast blocked hours are not applicable.

Matches in William Hill League 1 and 2 are available to purchase on August 15th, due to the reduced league card around the Premier Sports Cup last 16. The move follows the successful trial by the SPFL in May, which saw every single William Hill SPFL play-off match broadcast live for the first time, and positive discussions with clubs around looking at new ways to further improve the delivery of live matches.

A 24-hour pass to watch a club’s match costs £10.99 and is available for fans in the UK and Ireland, plus supporters will be able to view all of the non-top-flight league matches taking place that day on catch up. The SPFL will produce and stream the matches, with revenue distributed back to the home club in each fixture. Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, commented: “The launch of the SPFL Player is an important step forward for the league and our clubs, as well as great news for supporters. For the first time, fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch their team in the William Hill Championship, League 1 and League 2 whenever matches fall outside blocked hours — whether they’re unable to attend on the day or following their club online.