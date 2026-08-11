The ProSiebenSat.1 streaming service has thus grown by a solid 17.2 per cent and says it is is now a million users ahead of RTL in Germany. Usage volume remained stable at Joyn in July.

Joyn has reported its best ever July performance, reaching 10.6 million viewers.

Joyn’s biggest titles during the month included: SAT.1 series Die Landarztpraxis (The country doctor’s office) and Die Landarztpraxis – Team Sonnenhof (The country doctor’s office – Team Sonnenhof), Joyn reality show Match my Ex, and US drama Navy CIS are making the competition sweat.

The figures come from AGF in cooperation with GfK.