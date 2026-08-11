Germany: Joyn sees record July audiences
August 11, 2026
Joyn has reported its best ever July performance, reaching 10.6 million viewers.
The ProSiebenSat.1 streaming service has thus grown by a solid 17.2 per cent and says it is is now a million users ahead of RTL in Germany. Usage volume remained stable at Joyn in July.
Joyn’s biggest titles during the month included: SAT.1 series Die Landarztpraxis (The country doctor’s office) and Die Landarztpraxis – Team Sonnenhof (The country doctor’s office – Team Sonnenhof), Joyn reality show Match my Ex, and US drama Navy CIS are making the competition sweat.
The figures come from AGF in cooperation with GfK.