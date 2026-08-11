Wireless Logic, the independent provider of enterprise Internet of things (IoT) connectivity globally, has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Algar Telecom’s IoT connectivity business, part of Algar Group’s IT and telecommunications company, which will become part of Arqia upon completion.

The deal builds on Wireless Logic’s 2025 acquisition of Arqia and reinforces its ambition to grow Arqia’s presence in the Brazilian market. For Algar, the divestment will fund further investment in its core IT and telecommunications business.

Once completed, Wireless Logic’s global reach and Arqia’s local expertise will combine to help businesses across agribusiness, logistics, payments, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and smart cities scale their connected operations. Latin America is one of the world’s most promising IoT growth markets, and the acquisition strengthens Arqia’s ability to support that digital transformation across the region, driving greater efficiency, innovation and competitiveness.

Launched in 2019 as an initiative focused on Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Point of Sale (POS) markets, Algar Telecom’s IoT business has established itself as one of Brazil’s leading IoT platforms.

“The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone for Arqia and reinforces our growth strategy. Once completed, the transaction will enhance our ability to develop even more comprehensive solutions for our customers, while accelerating our expansion in a market that continues to experience strong growth. It also demonstrates Wireless Logic’s confidence in Brazil’s potential as its key growth market in Latin America and reinforces our commitment to accelerating digital transformation through the IoT: connecting businesses, infrastructure and essential services to create a more efficient, intelligent and competitive economy,” commented Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Arqia.

“This decision marks a deliberate step for Algar to accelerate investments in our comprehensive IT and telecommunications solutions, with a focus on high-value areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, and professional services. Combined with our technological strength, our distinctive ability to build close, trusted relationships with customers makes Algar truly unique in the market. This move is part of the company’s strategic repositioning, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in our customers’ digital transformation,” said Eliane Garcia Melgaço, president of Algar.

Beyond the increased scale, the integration will expand Arqia’s solutions portfolio and strengthen its capabilities in mission-critical IoT and M2M applications.

“This agreement represents another important step in executing our strategy for Latin America. Once the transaction is completed, we’ll combine Arqia’s local expertise with Wireless Logic’s scale to deliver even greater value to customers and accelerate the development of the IoT market across the region,” added Oliver Tucker, co-founder and CEO of Wireless Logic.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature, including applicable regulatory approvals. Until closing, Algar’s IoT business and Arqia will continue to operate independently.

Financial terms were not disclosed.