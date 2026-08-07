There’s a lot of panic in the air about AI just now, even President DJT seems to be rethinking the need for some regulation. The trouble is that some experimental agents have gone off and, unasked, tried to hack other’s systems. In truth, the main issue seems to be the ‘move fast and break things’ boys are unfamiliar with notions of properly controlled experiments, so the ‘black boxes’ in which the tests were done were still connected to the net, or, at least, net adjacent.

The AI companies need to start acting like pharma companies when they are testing noxious substances, Anthrax for example, and go overboard with an abundance of caution.

The lack of an abundance of caution in AI investment is the other thing worrying the market. As the hundreds of billions of spend adds up, common sense is starting to wonder if there really are that many applications, or, at least, that many applications that replace something expensive enough to justify the investment.

Proponents will continue to say AI will let a thousand flowers bloom. And, sure, it will let a lot of people express some brilliant ideas that they previously had trouble articulating. Perhaps. And, wouldn’t it be wonderful if one could really believe it will democratise access to the media industry, and in particular to the creative sector.

It is no surprise to anyone in this business, or anyone trying to get in, that the biggest determinant of success is who you know, specifically who you are related to. It was ever thus. But it is getting much worse.

Stephen Follows is a granular content researcher with a wry sense of humour. His presentation to the Locano Film Festival, as reported in THR, was called Fear, Lies, and the Illusion of Control. He looked at all the top 100 performing films since 2000. How many of them had nepo baby creatives – the writer, director or at least one of the three leading cast members?

Seventy per cent, yep, seven zero. Were they better or worse performing (ratings and earnings) than the thirty per cent? Nope, no material difference. Depressing is the only word for it. If AI could somehow bring down the key gatekeeper of Access and Influence, then it really would be doing humankind a favour.