According to nPerf data, the UK has a 5G testing share of 38.9 per cent between January and July 2026. The country ranks second in 5G testing share among countries with a land area between 100,001 and 250,000 km². This proportion reflects the growing access of users to 5G technology, which notably enhances the smoothness of activities such as streaming or web browsing.

The United Kingdom ranks just behind Greece (39.9 per cent) in 5G testing share. With 38.9 per cent, it surpasses Italy (37.2 per cent), Poland (32.2 per cent), Bulgaria (26.4 per cent), Romania (26 per cent) and Tunisia (13.5 per cent).

Significant gaps between countries

Differences between countries in the ranking are notable: the UK thus shows nearly 12.5 percentage points more than Poland and more than double that of Tunisia in 5G testing share. These gaps illustrate disparities in 5G adoption, which directly influence user experience, particularly for high-demand uses in download or upload speeds.