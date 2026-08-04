Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Long Beach and New Zealand-based Rocket Lab, talking about the position of his business and competing against Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, stressed that Rocket Lab would not outspend the two but would out-innovate them.

Beck said innovation has been the reason for Rocket lab’s success to date, noting: “I am not going to outspend [Musk or Bezos]. Innovation is why we have been successful. We cannot stand still. Our industry is like the semi-conductor industry. There is so much innovation and the pace of change is so very fast. If we stand still we will be run over. We need to be on the steam-roller, not in front of the steam-roller.”

Rocket Lab is developing its Neutron reusable rocket, and the company is in the process of acquiring satellite operator Iridium.

Rocket Lab is now expected to become profitable by 2027 following its Iridium acquisition with the combined company projected to earn ~$140 million next year. Iridium’s network established revenue position would offset Rocket Lab’s investment burn & create a vertically integrated launch, spacecraft & communications challenger to SpaceX.

Rocket Lab is also developing its ‘Flatellite’ satellite solution for Low Earth orbiting constellations. Flatellite is designed to be mass-produced, and – importantly – stacked into a rocket faring with only millimetres between each satellite. More satellites in a stacked formation means a lower cost-per-satellite during the launch phase.