Netflix has shared the successful conclusion of its 2026 Upfront in the US, closing deals with partners across multiple agencies. The streamer says it nearly doubled its ad commitments this year, in line with expectations.

“This Upfront proved that advertisers are more excited than ever to work with Netflix, where they can access the most engaged audiences, with an ad tech platform built to drive results, all centered around series and films that never disappoint. Our members continue to come back week after week, either enjoying a new season, watching their favourite video podcast, or catching the next can’t-miss live event,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix President of Advertising, in a blog post.

“That enthusiasm extends across our slate, as Upfront advertisers were eager to partner with us on returning favourites like Love Is Blind, Big Mistakes, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This and Running Point, as well as upcoming feature films including Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. We’ve also seen continued interest in our live events, like the marquee NFL games on Netflix, WWE, and MLB. Upfront demand for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup was also extremely high, as we’ve sold out of game sponsorships and nearly sold out of all available in-game inventory,” added Reinhard.

This momentum is amplified by the Netflix Ads Suite, which helps advertisers expand flexibility, interactivity and reach. Recent highlights include:

Programmatic Enhancements:

CTV Marketplace and DSP-Initiated deals extend programmatic buying so that partners can transact with Netflix through any of the demand-side platforms they already use across Google Display & Video 360, Amazon, Yahoo or The Trade Desk.

Pause Ads are now available to buy programmatically across all DSPs. The Netflix Ads Suite also offers advertisers AI-creative tooling that generates pause ad formats from existing assets.

Conversion, Reach and Audience APIs are in full swing, offering advertisers AI-driven tooling to drive even stronger results.

Interactive Formats have recently expanded to include ‘Send to Phone’ and now offer Frame Ads, giving advertising partners a new single-canvas placement across their interactive ad to deepen engagement.

T he Media Rating Council (MRC) has granted Netflix Ads Suite’s first accreditation.

“As we close out this US Upfront, we’re thrilled to continue connecting with clients around the world in the coming months through our very first international Upfront events. We’ll bring impactful presentations to our partners in Mexico City, São Paulo, Tokyo, London, and Paris, and can’t wait to see what’s ahead,” concluded Reinhard.