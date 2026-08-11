Spanish viewers continued to embrace time-shifted television in July 2026, with catch-up viewing accounting for around six minutes of daily TV consumption, according to data from Barlovento Comunicación.

The consultancy’s latest report on deferred viewing, based on audience measurement data from Fifty5Blue, shows that watching programmes after their original linear broadcast remains firmly established in Spanish television consumption habits.

In July, Spaniards watched an average of around 153 minutes of traditional television per person per day, with approximately six minutes corresponding to time-shifted viewing. This means deferred consumption accounted for around 4 per cent of overall traditional TV viewing during the month.

Time-shifted viewing measures programmes watched after their original broadcast, including consumption during the seven days following their linear transmission.

The figures underline how television consumption in Spain is increasingly spread across different viewing modes. Barlovento reported that traditional television reached 25.6 million people on an average day in July, equivalent to 53.8 per cent of the population, while total use of the TV set – combining traditional and other audiovisual consumption – averaged 206 minutes per person per day.

Internet and streaming consumption through the TV set accounted for 47 minutes per person per day, while recorded content represented another three minutes. Overall, so-called hybrid consumption reached 53 minutes per person per day, up 4 per cent year-on-year.

The importance of deferred viewing is particularly evident for entertainment and fiction, where programmes can add significant audiences in the days following their original transmission. Antena 3’s Sueños de Libertad, for example, repeatedly ranked among the most watched programmes on a time-shifted basis during July. An episode broadcast on July 14 added a further 151,000 viewers after its linear transmission.

Despite the continued fragmentation of viewing, linear television remains dominant. Traditional TV viewing averaged 153 minutes per person per day in July, six minutes more than in July 2025, while total television-set usage rose by eight minutes year-on-year to 206 minutes.

July was also an exceptional month for linear TV as the FIFA World Cup boosted audiences for public broadcaster RTVE. La 1 was Spain’s most-watched channel with an 18.8 per cent audience share, ahead of Antena 3 with 11.4 per cent and Telecinco with 7.1 per cent.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina delivered the biggest television audience of the month. Extra time in the July 19th fixture attracted an average 14.43 million viewers and a 77.6 per cent share on La 1, highlighting the continued ability of major live events to generate mass simultaneous audiences even as on-demand and time-shifted consumption grows.