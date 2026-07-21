The Kraft Heinz Company and The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year strategic alliance, bringing Kraft Heinz food brands – including Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese – to Disney content, as well as theme parks and cruises.

The collaboration combines Kraft Heinz’s leadership in food with Disney’s culinary creativity and storytelling to introduce new menu offerings and bespoke guest experiences across U.S. Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line. This includes the debut of new Heinz condiment stations and custom-designed equipment throughout the parks. Additionally, Heinz will delight fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this August, with new sauces from their Sauce Vault.

The alliance also unlocks opportunities for integrated marketing campaigns, digital content and brand-led marketing campaigns across Disney’s media platforms – creating opportunities for families and fans to engage across meals, moments and memories.

“Kraft Heinz and Disney are two companies that are woven into the fabric of family life,” said Nicolas Amaya, President of North America at Kraft Heinz Company. “For generations, families have grown up with our brands side by side—watching Disney favorites with a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese or reaching for Heinz at the table. This alliance is about showing up together in the moments that matter most—whether at the parks or at home—to deliver elevated experiences and storytelling that turn everyday meals into memories that last a lifetime.”

“Disney Corporate Alliances is focused on working with iconic brands with shared values to create meaningful experiences that bring families closer to the stories and places they love,” added Becca Vodnoy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances at The Walt Disney Company. “The collaboration with Kraft Heinz is the perfect demonstration of another brand that understands how families connect through everyday moments, and together we will build creative experiences for our consumers across our destinations, platforms, and fan touchpoints.”

The partnership officially launches this summer, with activations and experiences rolling out across North American Disney parks, resorts, cruises, and more throughout the year.