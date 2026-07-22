Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), has welcomed what it describes as a “landmark” judgment issued by the Cairo Economic Court against two operators of the illegal streaming service StreamEast, marking one of the most significant criminal piracy rulings in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The court found both defendants guilty of copyright infringement and sentenced each to two years’ imprisonment. The court also imposed criminal fines totalling EGP 5.5 million (€94,300) per defendant, ordered the confiscation of assets used in the piracy operation, and directed the closure of multiple infringing domains associated with the illegal streaming network.

Through its 80 associated domains, the StreamEast network logged more than 1.6 billion visits before its 2025 shutdown, making it the world’s largest illicit live sports streaming operation. Working with Egyptian authorities, ACE led the investigation that culminated in the coordinated enforcement action carried out in August 2025 and the shutdown of the network.

“Today’s judgment delivers a strong and unmistakable message: digital piracy poses a serious threat to creators and fans in Egypt and elsewhere – and anyone who profits from it will face significant legal consequences,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE. “Our teamwork with Egyptian authorities, and our action against StreamEast, demonstrate the growing determination of governments to protect creative industries, consumers, and legitimate digital marketplaces across the region.”

The judgment reflects the continued commitment of Egyptian judicial and law enforcement authorities to combating organised digital piracy and protecting intellectual property rights.

In addition to the criminal penalties, the court granted the civil claim brought by Cable Network Egypt (CNE), ordering the defendants to pay provisional civil compensation and associated legal costs.

The judgment also ordered the closure of several infringing websites. While these domains were transferred to ACE during an enforcement operation in August 2025 and are already offline, the inclusion of a formal domain closure order represents an important legal precedent that could strengthen future criminal copyright enforcement efforts in Egypt.

The ruling further ordered the confiscation of computers, mobile phones, networking equipment, financial assets, and bank cards seized during the investigation, as well as publication of the judgment at the defendants’ expense.

The StreamEast investigation has been one of ACE’s largest criminal piracy matters in the MENA region, reflecting extensive cooperation between ACE, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, the Economic Affairs and Money Laundering Prosecution, the Cairo Economic Court, and industry partners. The case highlights the increasing focus of the Egyptian authorities on dismantling sophisticated piracy operations that illegally profit from stolen creative content while harming consumers and legitimate businesses.

Following the conclusion of the copyright proceedings, separate financial investigations arising from the case remain pending before the authorities.