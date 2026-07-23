Sky Media has appointed Greg Brooks, ex-Mindshare Chief Marketing and Culture Officer, as its new Head of Marketing, strengthening its senior leadership team.

Brooks joins Sky Media from SharpEnd, where he served as Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience across the B2B marketing, communications, brand and media strategy. He has built and led global marketing teams at services businesses that have delivered results at scale for their clients including Nike, Unilever, Rolex and Ford, while helping some of the industry’s most influential organisations strengthen their brands and accelerate growth.

In his new role, Brooks will set the strategic direction, operating model and priorities for Sky Media’s B2B marketing function in the UK.

Prior to joining Sky Media, Brooks spent more than a decade at Mindshare, where he served as Global Chief Marketing and Culture Officer and sat on the agency’s Global Executive Committee. He also led the refresh of Mindshare’s global brand in 2021, introducing a new positioning, visual identity and digital presence, while directing the agency’s global communications through defining moments including the pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine war. Brooks created and ran Mindshare’s global awards programme, helping the agency secure the Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year title twice, in 2019 and 2023.

Brooks commented: “There’s never been a more dynamic time to be in advertising. The industry is reinventing itself at pace and Sky Media is right at the heart of that transformation. I’m excited to bring my experience of building high-performing B2B marketing teams to the business, helping set a clear strategic direction and ensuring our marketing has a meaningful commercial impact. The chance to join a company that’s shaping the future of premium advertising was impossible to pass up. I can’t wait to help tell that story and support Sky Media’s next phase of growth.”

Karin Seymour, Client and Marketing Director at Sky Media, added: “Greg is exactly the kind of leader we need as we enter our next chapter. The pace of change across television and advertising has never been greater and neither has the opportunity. Premium video is evolving rapidly, technology is unlocking new possibilities for advertisers and trusted content has never been more valuable. Greg combines strategic communications expertise with deep commercial and industry insight, making him perfectly placed to help tell the story of Sky Media’s ambition, innovation and continued leadership.”