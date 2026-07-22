Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company,has announced a partnership with Stingray, the connecting streaming media company, to launch nine FAST channels. The launch expands the platform’s entertainment and music offering across key European markets.

Available immediately on Philips, AOC, JVC and Sharp devices running the Titan OS operating system, as well as on selected Sony Android devices that feature Titan Channels, this partnership offers a range of entertainment content. The lineup features music channels spanning multiple decades, live performances, epic film scores, and wellness content designed to fit every mood, household and moment of the day.

The channels include:

● Stingray Naturescape: A journey to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

● Stingray Classica: Classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world.

● Movie Music by Stingray: A gateway to epic film scores set to cinematic moments.

● Qello Concerts by Stingray: Full-length concert films and documentaries featuring beloved artists.

● Stingray Classic Rock: A journey back to the wonders of classic rock, the sound that revolutionised music from the ‘60s to the ‘80s, featuring the genre’s biggest legends.

● Stingray Hit List: A dose of modern hits and a preview of tomorrow’s stars.

● Stingray Hot Country: A collection of new hits and favourites from the past decade of country music.

● Stingray Nothin’ But 90s: A rediscovery of ‘90s grunge, pop, hip-hop, and country from an era filled with hits.

● Stingray The Spa: Instrumental electro-acoustic music designed to calm the soul, soothe the body, and inspire the mind.

“Partnering with Stingray allows us to bring an incredibly rich and diverse selection of music and lifestyle content directly to the big screen,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “Music channels are highly engaging formats for Connected TV, and this multi-channel launch underlines our mission to offer audiences premium, free-to-view entertainment tailored to every mood, while providing our partners with expanded reach across Europe.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Titan OS to accelerate our FAST channel expansion across these key markets,” added David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. “As Connected TV continues to redefine how audiences consume media, our goal is to ensure Stingray’s premium, expertly curated content is seamlessly accessible on the platforms viewers trust most. This collaboration allows us to bring our diverse portfolio of music, lifestyle, and visual experiences directly into millions of new households, offering an unparalleled lean-back entertainment experience.”