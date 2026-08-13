Virgin Media O2 has added Tennis Channel to its streaming TV line-up at no extra cost.

Available to Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box on channel 542, the new channel offers viewers 24/7 access to a range of tennis content and competitions – including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, as well as the ATP Challenger Tour, with live coverage beginning on August 18th, and the innovative Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS).

Beyond live action, Tennis Channel brings fans closer to the sport and its stars with exclusive interviews, player profiles, magazine shows and highlights, alongside an archive of classic matches and memorable moments from some of tennis’s biggest stages, including the Australian Open and US Open.

The new addition joins the existing 40 streaming channels available on Virgin TV, which include Tipping Point, Deal or No Deal, Great British Menu, History Hunters and more.

Richard Vivian, Director of Programming and Value-Added Services at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Tennis continues to captivate audiences around the world, and this new streaming channel gives our customers even more ways to stay connected to the sport they love. Available 24/7 at no extra cost, Virgin TV customers can switch onto live tournaments and exclusive content as well as must-watch tennis content they won’t find anywhere else.”

Andy Reif, SVP International and Programming at Tennis Channel, added: “We’re thrilled to bring world-class tennis coverage to millions of UK fans through this new partnership with Virgin Media O2. “This marks another milestone in Tennis Channel’s ongoing international growth and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best tennis coverage to fans everywhere.”

Additionally, Virgin has announced the addition of four new themed channels offering rolling episodes of iconic series: Robot Wars, River Monsters, The Hotel Inspector and Demand Drama.