Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s FAST service, has announced an expansion of its partnership with All3Media International, adding nine new dedicated channels to its content line-up in the UK, France and Spain.

UK audiences on Samsung TV Plus can now gain access to four new channels dedicated to some of the country’s best-loved formats. These include The Cube, the high-stakes game show filled with mental and physical challenges that captured the nation; Tattoo Fixers, the hit reality series following inked mishaps and their glow-ups; Garden Rescue, the BBC gardening favourite led by the Rich brothers; and Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, the popular cleaner vs hoarder series.

This deal will also see the return of Los Asesinatos de Midsomer (Midsomer Murders) to Samsung TV Plus in Spain. Owners of Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices in Spain will be able to access the long-running and much-loved British crime drama on Samsung TV Plus.

Additional channels in the pipeline to launch include Les Detectives in France; a cozy crime channel featuring favourites such as Inspector George Gently and Agatha Raisin.

Chris Gregory, Head of Content Development at Samsung TV Plus EMEA, commented: “This expansion with All3Media International is a fantastic step forward for Samsung TV Plus as we continue to deepen our content partnerships across EU5. Titles such as The Cube and Tattoo Fixers are exactly the kind of familiar, binge-worthy titles our UK audiences know and love, whilst airing Midsomer Murders on our service in Spain, for example, shows our commitment to bringing beloved British IP to markets across EMEA.”

Amanda Stevens, SVP Global Partnerships for All3Media International added; “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus across Europe with a raft of new channel launches, including bringing Midsomer Murders to audiences in Spain. By combining the strength of our premium IP with an approach tailored to local audiences, we’re continuing to expand our reach and drive growth in the FAST market.”

All3Media International is part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.