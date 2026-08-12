Your Channels, an MPG Media Group company based in the Netherlands, has partnered with PA Media, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, to launch a new 24/7 sports news FAST channel, Your Sports News, on Samsung TV Plus in the UK.

Your Sports News delivers rolling coverage of UK and international sport, powered by PA Media’s live reporting, video coverage, and archive. Programming will include breaking news updates, live press conferences, athlete interviews, and curated highlights across major sporting events – including the Premier League, UEFA competitions, F1, The Open, the European Athletics Championships and more.

“This is a significant moment to bring a dedicated live sports news channel to Samsung TV Plus audiences in the UK,” commented Jefta Lentz, CEO of Your Channels. “With a continued packed year of sport ahead. PA Media’s coverage ensures viewers have immediate access to trusted news, highlights and key moments in one place.”

Joe Pickover, Head of Video, PA Media, added: “There is strong demand for high-quality, always-on sports news that can move at the pace of today’s media cycle. This partnership extends the reach of our trusted expert journalism to new audiences on FAST platforms, delivering reliable, real-time coverage in a format that reflects how different audiences are consuming sports content.”

The channel is powered by MPG Media Services.