Sky Sports has agreed a deal with Trident8 to show all three days of the Laver Cup from London’s O2 Arena from September 25th-27th, as 12 of the world’s best men’s tennis players compete in the annual Europe vs Rest of the World showdown.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Wimbledon finalist Alexander Zverev will be in action for Team Europe, while USA pair Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz and will lead the charge for Team World.

Hosted by presenter Gigi Salmon, Sky Sports will broadcast all 12 matches across day and night sessions on September 25th and 26th, followed by a single concluding session on September 27th.

Alongside broadcast rights, fans in the UK and Ireland will also be able to catch up on all the action with clips and highlights available across Sky’s digital and social platforms.

Team Europe Vice Captain and Sky Sports Tennis expert, Tim Henman, commented: “It’s great news that the Laver Cup will be on Sky Sports. It’s a unique opportunity to see the best players in the world coming together to represent Team Europe and Team World at the iconic O2 Arena. Fans can expect plenty of drama, passion and rivalry, both on and off the court.”

The 2025 Laver Cup was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco where Team World defeated Team Europe 15–9.

Before the Laver Cup, the Cincinnati Open begins on Sky Sports on August 13th and the US Open from August 30th.