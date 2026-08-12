Crunchyroll, the anime SVoD service, has announced a collaboration with Appning by Forvia, an automotive apps distribution platform, which will allow users to stream Crunchyroll content in select vehicles starting with BMW and Mini, and expanding across BMW Group, to over 40 automotive brands.

Through Appning, Crunchyroll will be available directly within connected car environments across global regions including Asia, Australia, Europe, India, Latin America and North America, expanding anime access to Crunchyroll’s library of more than 50,000 episodes and films and 25,000 hours of content. In BMW vehicles, Appning powers the in-app store and broader digital ecosystem, while TiVo powers the video content discovery experience.

“Today’s consumers expect their entertainment to be available wherever they are, including in their vehicle. With Crunchyroll coming soon to global automotive partners, the anime experience will be even more accessible on every journey. Through this collaboration with Appning, we’re glad to provide another way for this passionate, global fan community to enjoy their favorite anime,” commented Brian McGarvey, SVP of Global Distribution and Business Development, Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has additionally announced that it will be distributing the next project from celebrated filmmaker Makoto Shinkai,