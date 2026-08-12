Malcolm Rhead, the Licensee of the Sneyd Arms in Stoke-on-Trent, in the English West Midlands, has been found guilty in his absence of two offences relating to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming. In this case, Rhead televised Sky Sports football matches with the intent to avoid paying the commercial subscription charge required to show Sky Sports in licensed premises.

Rhead, the designated premises supervisor of the Sneyd Arms was ordered to pay total fines and costs of £5,535.70 (€6,480).

Intellectual property protection body FACT brought the criminal prosecution at North Staffordshire Justice Centre against the licensee, for showing Sky Sports to customers without having valid commercial viewing agreements in place. Business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action, or even civil legal action.

Nick Sumner, FACT Investigations Manager said: “Showing Sky Sports in a commercial venue without the correct agreement is illegal and unfair to the many pubs and clubs that pay legitimately. This outcome demonstrates that licensees who attempt to avoid the proper subscription charges can face prosecution and financial penalties. FACT will continue to work with Sky Business to identify infringements and take action.”

Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business, added: “Pubs and licensed venues invest in Sky Sports because live sport is an important part of the experience they offer their customers. Illegal screenings undermine those businesses and the value of the content itself. We work closely with FACT to protect legitimate customers and take action against venues that show Sky Sports without the correct commercial viewing agreement.”