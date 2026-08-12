Gracenote, the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen, and Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox, have announced an agreement under which Gracenote will provide advanced content discovery and advertising capabilities on Tubi Media Group properties, including Tubi and Fox One.

Gracenote’s content intelligence encompasses unique identifiers, human-verified programme metadata, imagery and standardised taxonomy. This partnership will give Tubi Media Group access to improved content search and discovery capabilities which can generate recommendations and return timely, accurate and relevant responses to natural language queries. As a part of the partnership, Tubi Media Group will also test Gracenote IDs in programmatic bid streams to improve contextually relevant advertising.

“Gracenote has been a valued partner, and this renewal underscores our commitment to innovation for both consumers and for advertisers across our streaming portfolio,” commented Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. “As Tubi and Fox One continue to scale, we are excited about the future we’re building.”

“Tubi Media Group’s market leading streaming portfolio, combined with Gracenote’s gold-standard content intelligence, make a powerful pairing,” added Jared Grusd, CEO of Gracenote. “As the market embraces data and technology to maximise value for viewers and partners alike, Gracenote’s curated and human-verified data provides an essential foundation — a definitive source of truth for entertainment experiences that keep consumers engaged.”