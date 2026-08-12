British Speedway has announced a deal with ITV for the live broadcast of the showpiece major event at the National Speedway Stadium, Manchester on August 15th across ITV4 and ITVX.

Additionally, long time Championship backers, Cab Direct, has agreed a deal to become title sponsors of the meeting which will feature Grand Prix star Robert Lambert defending the title.

The return to ITV platforms will evoke memories of televised speedway coverage on the World of Sport programme, which ran until the mid-1980s.

Richard Botchway, ITV Sport, Assistant Commissioner, said: “It’s great to bring the Cab Direct British Final free-to-air on ITV this weekend. We have a long standing relationship with British Speedway and are pleased to continue showcasing the very best British Racing action to our audience.”

Peter Facenna, Managing Director of Cab Direct, commented: “We’ve been proud supporters of British Speedway for several years through our sponsorship of the Cab Direct Championship, so it’s fantastic to see the British Final return to free-to-air television. ITV coverage will help showcase the speed, skill and excitement of the sport to a wider audience and inspire a new generation of fans. Speedway has deep roots in communities across the UK, and we’re proud to support an event that celebrates the very best of British Speedway.”

Premiership CEO Phil Morris, said: “I’m delighted we can once again bring speedway to free-to-air television, and especially for such a big event as the British Final. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in putting this all together, and especially Cab Direct for coming on board as title sponsors. We plan to make the event a real spectacle, and that will be the case for everyone attending on the night as well as those watching on ITV. We know we can expect a night of top-class racing with so much at stake for the riders on a superb circuit, which always produces thrilling action. Even by Belle Vue’s standards the Final last year was extraordinary, but we hope this year’s event will be just as memorable, and to have it on free-to-air television with ITV is fantastic news for the sport.”

Live coverage from Belle Vue on August 15th will get underway at 7pm with the meeting parade, with the opening race at 7.15pm.