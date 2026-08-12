Google has announced the addition of an on-demand library its Google TV Freeplay service – giving users access to more than 10,000 movies and shows with no subscription required. The service, which is only available in the US, previously only offered a selection of FAST channels.

The on-demand library features titles from top studios such as A24, 20th Century Fox and Lionsgate, letting users stream Oscar winners such as Lady Bird and crowd favourites including Seventeen Again, Point Break and Hell’s Kitchen. Google noted that it will be refreshing the library content “all year long”.

Google TV Freeplay has also expanded its TV lineup to include more than 300 free live channels across news, sports, reality TV, true crime, and more. Some of the newest channel additions include World of Love Island, Bloomberg TV+, Yahoo! Sports Network and The Martha Stewart Channel.