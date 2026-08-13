Spain’s top-flight women’s football competition, Liga F, has failed to award its domestic TV rights after bids submitted in the first round fell short of the €7 million-a-season reserve price.

Liga F has consequently launched a second round of bidding for its audiovisual rights for the 2026/27 season and beyond, with interested broadcasters and platforms given until August 19th (at 12:00 CET) to submit improved offers. The new season is set to kick off on August 29th.

The bidding follows the early termination of Liga F’s broadcasting agreement with DAZN. The sports streaming platform secured the competition’s global rights in 2022 under a five-season agreement worth €35 million, which was originally scheduled to run until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

For the Spanish and Andorran markets, Liga F has established a reserve price of €5 million per season for Lot 1, which comprises all matches for pay-TV platforms. A further €2 million per season is being sought for Lot 2, covering a package of four matches per matchday for free-to-air television.

Neither package attracted an offer reaching the minimum valuation during the first bidding round, according to Liga F’s audiovisual rights management body.

The situation was similar for the European rights. Liga F is seeking at least €800,000 per season for Lot A, which offers exclusive coverage across the European Union, while Lot B has no minimum reserve price.

Operators can bid for rights agreements lasting three, four or five seasons from 2026/27, giving Liga F flexibility over the duration of the eventual contracts.

Under the previous DAZN deal, the sports streamer established itself as the principal home of Spanish women’s football, although selected matches were also made available through free-to-air broadcasters.

The new rights structure appears designed to maintain that combination of pay-TV and free-to-air exposure. At least one Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid per season must be shown free-to-air.

The failure to secure an acceptable offer in the first round leaves the destination of Liga F’s coverage uncertain with the 2026/27 campaign fast approaching.