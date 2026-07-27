TF1 group, the French media company, has reported consolidated revenue totalled €993 million in the first half of 2026, down 9.9 per cent year on year and down 6.4 per cent like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. Revenue from the Media segment fell 10.8 per cent year on year to €869 million, reflecting scope effects (€39 million, due to disposals completed in 2025) and a persistently weak advertising market.

Studio TF1 revenue amounted to €124 million, slightly down by 3.1 per cent due to a more pronounced seasonal effect this year.

In the first half of 2026, despite competitive pressure, notably from the Winter Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup, the TF1 group maintained its leadership among commercial targets (W<50PDM and Individuals aged 25-49). TF1 maintained its lead across all target audiences and preserved a significant lead over its main commercial competitor:

+8.1 pts among W<50PDM, with a 21.9 per cent audience share;

+5.9 pts among Individuals aged 25-49, with a 19.3 per cent audience share.

Streaming platfrom TF1+ attracted an average of 42 million streamers per month during the first half, reaching a record 44 million in June. Some 573 million hours were streamed on TF1+ during the first half according to Médiamétrie. Based on site-centric figures, consumption increased by 6.6 per cent year on year.

The launch of TF1+ on Netflix boosted audiences and drove daily unique streamers to a record 8.3 million on June 25th, coinciding with the Koh-Lanta final and the launch of Secret Story (pictured), which ranked among Netflix’s Top 10 titles.