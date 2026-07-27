TV and film streaming have become a staple part of household entertainment, with many households paying for multiple subscriptions to access their desired content. Around 60 per cent spend £21 or more a month on paid streaming subscriptions, including 7 per cent who spend more than £60.

However, rising costs are driving many to question whether they’re getting value for money. To understand how households are managing their subscriptions, Uswitch broadband comparison experts surveyed 1,000 UK adults responsible for choosing, paying for, or managing their household’s streaming services.

Streaming costs are becoming harder to justify as households feel the squeeze

The rising cost of TV and film streaming is changing how households view their subscriptions, with more than half (56 per cent) of UK adults saying the total cost has become harder to justify.

As a result, many are reassessing what they pay for, with 41 per cent saying they have more streaming subscriptions than they realistically need. More than one in three (34 per cent) also say they pay for at least one service they rarely or never use, suggesting many households could be spending money on subscriptions they no longer get value from.

Forgotten subscriptions are leaving households out of pocket

While many households are reviewing their streaming habits, one in three (34 per cent) say they have continued paying for a TV or film streaming subscription because they forgot to cancel it.

Part of the problem for many is signing up for content without a long-term plan to keep the service, as more than two in five (44 per cent) households say they have subscribed to a streaming platform to watch a specific show or film, only to stop using it afterwards.

As a result, more than a quarter (26 per cent) of households with streaming subscriptions say they spend more than £10 a month on unused services, including 4 per cent who spend more than £30 a month. This equates to over £120 a year for those spending £10+ monthly, and more than £360 annually for those spending £30+, highlighting how these small monthly costs quickly add up over the course of a year.

Table 1: How much households spend each month on unused streaming subscriptions.

Source: Uswitch Broadband

Viewers trade ad-free streaming for cheaper subscriptions

As streaming prices continue to rise, many households are looking to change the way they pay for entertainment. More than half (57 per cent) say they would switch to an ad-supported streaming plan, meaning they would watch adverts in exchange for a lower monthly price, suggesting affordability is becoming a bigger priority than an uninterrupted viewing experience.

For those looking to reduce their monthly spending, opting for an ad-supported plan could offer meaningful savings. For example, Netflix’s Standard with adverts plan costs £5.99 a month, compared with £12.99 for its Standard plan without adverts. This means households willing to watch adverts could save £84 over the course of a year.

Households look for smarter ways to save on streaming

Value for money is also influencing how people choose their subscriptions, with more than half (55 per cent) saying they select streaming services based on value rather than content alone. Meanwhile, 42 per cent say they have reduced the number of TV and film streaming subscriptions they pay for over the last 12 months to keep monthly costs under control.

Despite streaming platforms tightening rules around account sharing in a bid to boost subscriber numbers and revenue, one in three (34 per cent) households continue to share accounts with people outside their household to save money.

Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband comparison expert, commented: “Streaming has quickly become a normal part of how households watch TV and films, but with so many platforms available, it’s easy for subscriptions to build up over time without people realising how much they’re spending. Taking a few minutes each month to review your subscriptions can help identify services you’re no longer using and avoid paying for something you don’t need. It could also be worth rotating subscriptions depending on what you want to watch, rather than keeping every platform active year-round. For households looking to reduce their entertainment costs, it’s important to look at the bigger picture. Reviewing your broadband package as well as your streaming subscriptions could help you balance the right internet speed with a monthly cost you’re more comfortable paying.. With the right approach, households could cut unnecessary spending while still enjoying the content they love.”