Netflix has ordered sports event Beat Luke Littler that will offer everyday darts players in the UK a chance to win a huge sum of money. Some of the UK’s best amateur darts players will have one night to take down the world’s #1 player, Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, and win £501,000 ($667,000) live on Netflix.

Littler, the two-time defending Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Champion, commented: “Everyone thinks they can beat me, Now they get a chance to prove it”.

Littler is a darts prodigy who, at 17 years old, became the youngest world champion in the sport’s history. To date, Littler has won 28 PDC titles, including 13 major singles titles. A two-time PDC player of the year, he was recently named on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 list. Littler won his second World Matchplay title on July 26th.

Beat Luke Littler will stream live on Netflix on October 30th. Timing will be confirmed closer to the premiere. Heats will take place in September in London and Manchester to find the final 20 players who will earn a spot in the broadcast.

The series will be produced by Netflix and Workerbee (part of Banijay UK) in partnership with the PDC, the governing body behind professional darts.