S4C invests £136m in Welsh drama in a decade

S4C reports that it has invested over £136 million (€158.6m) in drama in Wales over the last decade.

S4C’s dramas have found audiences arounf the world in the last 10 years, with Dal y Mellt (Rough Cut) the first Welsh language series to be released on Netflix and Bariau reaching audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the US after being sold to streaming service Acorn TV.

Recent S4C dramas include Cleddau (The One That Got Away), Y Golau: Dŵr (Still Waters), Ar y Ffin (Mud Town), Pren ar y Bryn (Tree on a Hill) and Anfamol.

The film Effi o Blaenau (pictured) is currently showing in cinemas and has received critical acclaim, setting a new record for the highest-grossing Welsh language film of all time. The production was supported by S4C International’s commercial content fund.

S4C will also support Welsh language film production in the coming years, through the Sinema Cymru scheme, in partnership with the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. The first film in this scheme is Lluest, which will be in cinemas next year.

In addition, S4C has invested in digital dramas including Yr Alwad – S4C’s first vertical drama, which has been nominated at the National Film Awards and the Digital Broadcast Awards.

Over the next year, several new dramas will be broadcast, including Y Streic Fawr and Santa Maria, the broadcaster’s first drama to be produced in partnership with ITV Studios and S4Ci’s commercial content fund’s first equity investment in drama.

S4C supports productions across Wales and, as part of this commitment, has announced a new Community Film Fund in conjunction with Am, the digital home of Welsh culture, and is sponsoring the new Short Film in the Welsh Language award at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival 2027.

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Film and Drama and International Academy Member, commented: “In the past decade, S4C has helped transform the international profile of Welsh-language drama, connecting audiences worldwide with stories rooted in the culture, talent and creativity of Wales. This success is underpinned by S4C’s unwavering commitment to drama and by the strength of our partnerships across the industry. Through collaboration, investment and creative ambition, we continue to deliver distinctive, world-class productions that engage audiences at home and around the globe.”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, added: “S4C’s purpose is to reflect our world through the Welsh language and drama gives us the freedom to be experimental and innovative and to see a variety of stories from across Wales told on screen. From tales as old as time to reflections of our modern world, the breadth of productions is a testament to the creativity of the Welsh production sector. As viewing habits evolve, so too does the style of our drama. But one thing is certain – drama is in safe hands.”