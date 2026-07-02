Lumine Group acquires Imagine Communications

Lumine Group, a buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, has announced the acquisition of Imagine Communications through one of its subsidiaries. The acquisition deepens Lumine Group’s presence across the Media supply chain domain.

Headquartered in the US, Imagine Communications is a provider of Video Connectivity Solutions, Channel Origination software and hardware, and AI-enabled Advertising Management & Monetisation solutions.

“Imagine Communications is an important addition to Lumine’s growing Media ecosystem,” commented Tony Garcia, Chief Operating Officer at Lumine Group. “The business will provide origination to our already extensive video processing capabilities, while complementing and expanding TV monetisation with its Landmark Sales AI-enabled advertising product, amongst others. Consistent with Lumine’s decentralised operating approach, Imagine Communications will continue to operate as an independent business, and as a buy-and-hold forever owner, we are committed to giving them the stability to keep building on their depth of expertise in the industry. We look forward to welcoming this global team and its customers to Lumine, to share our best practices, and to learn from their decades of industry insight.”

“We are excited to become part of the Lumine Group global media ecosystem,” added Steve Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine Communications. “Lumine Group’s acquisition approach and buy-and-hold philosophy provide us with a solid foundation on which we can continue to innovate, while providing certainty to our customers and employees. Operating as an autonomous business within Lumine Group, we have a clear path and excellent support to achieve our vision and serve our customers’ most critical needs.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.