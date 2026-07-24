Prime Video will exclusively premiere a docuseries that offers behind-the-scenes access to the Spanish National Team’s historic triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2026 — the feat that gave Spain its second star after defeating Argentina in the final on July 19th.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and testimonies from those involved, audiences will have access to unique moments that help explain the triumph of the players – such as Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Rodri – and coaching staff who, over 52 days, behaved like a family. The docuseries will offer spectacle, entertainment and closeness to understand the keys to a success built on competitive instinct and the relentless drive to improve.

The serie, which is set to debut before the end of the year, is produced by the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) in collaboration with Telefónica Broadcast Services (TBS).